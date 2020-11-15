Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Live Updates: Pennsylvania court rejects Trump effort to block 9,000 late-arriving absentee ballots

The Trump campaign is challenging the results in several battleground states

Philadelphia appeals court denies five Trump campaign lawsuitsVideo

Philadelphia appeals court denies five Trump campaign lawsuits

Trump campaign's remaining lawsuits have little change of success according to legal experts; Bryan Llenas reports.

Pennsylvania federal appeals court rejected the Trump 2020 Campaign's attempts to block more than 9,000 absentee ballots that arrived after Election Day.

In October, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the commonwealth could extend its deadline to receive mail-in ballots by up to three days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked on or before Nov. 3.

Three judges rejected a string of Trump campaign lawsuits, which tried to block a total of 9,300 mail-in ballots Friday. The judges noted the "vast disruption" and "unprecedented challenges" facing the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic as they upheld the extension.

