Live Updates: Trump campaign alleges abuse around the process of absentee voting in Wisconsin

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday -- alleging abuse around the process of absentee voting in the state, which they say affected approximately 220,000 ballots.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning and comes after Wisconsin completed its partial recount — which maintained that Joe Biden won the presidential race in the state — and after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers formally certified Biden’s victory Monday night.

FAST FACTS Biden for President communications director Nate Evans told Fox News in a statement that the 'lawsuit is completely baseless and not rooted in facts on the ground."



Wisconsin law requires that written absentee ballot request forms must be submitted ahead of the voter casting their absentee ballot

The Trump campaign’s Wisconsin legal team, led by former Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge Jim Troupis, told Fox News that while the recount in the state did not flip in President Trump’s favor, it gave the campaign the “unique ability” to examine ballots.

Follow below for more updates on the election legal fight. Mobile users click here.