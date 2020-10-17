Live updates: Hunter Biden emails become presidential campaign issue

One participant in an explosive email thread allegedly involving Hunter Biden has corroborated the veracity of the messages, which appear to suggest a payout for Biden's father, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as part of a deal with a Chinese energy firm.

One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm.

The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.

