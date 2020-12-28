Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia Runoffs
Published

Live Updates: Loeffler responds to allegations of abuse at Warnock-led camp

Nearly 2.1 million voters had cast ballots, roughly on pace with the Nov. 3 general election

Fox News
close
Trump announces he will rally for Perdue, Loeffler on eve of Senate runoff electionsVideo

Trump announces he will rally for Perdue, Loeffler on eve of Senate runoff elections

Will the president's support give the Republicans a leg up at the polls? GOPAC Chairman David Avella and Fox News contributor Richard Fowler react.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., on Monday described reports of alleged abuse at a camp overseen by Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock as "disqualifying" -- after one of the victims described counselors allegedly throwing urine on him and locking him outside overnight.

"It's disgusting," Loeffler said in an interview with Fox News. "It's really alarming, and frankly it should be disqualifying."

Loeffler was reacting to a Washington Free Beacon report, in which 30-year-old Anthony Washington described the abuse he allegedly suffered as a 12-year-old at Camp Farthest Out -- a camp for inner-city children that Warnock oversaw in his role as the senior pastor of the Douglas Memorial Community Church in Maryland.

Nearly 2.1 million voters had cast ballots, roughly on pace with the Nov. 3 general election. It’s unclear how the Christmas holiday will affect the pace of balloting. In-person early voting runs as late as Dec. 31 in some counties. On Sunday night, President Donald Trump tweeted that he would visit Georgia on Jan. 4, the eve of the runoff, for a rally in support of Republican David Perdue and Loeffler. -AP contributed 

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election