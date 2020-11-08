Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Election legal fights after Biden victory

Fox News
close
Trump campaign vows to file election suit in PennsylvaniaVideo

Trump campaign vows to file election suit in Pennsylvania

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' with the latest from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

President Trump is planning to bring back his large-scale rallies which will focus on his “ongoing litigation” as he challenges the results of last week’s election.

Trumps’ campaign plans to take a less traditional path to challenging the results of the election, including holding “a series of Trump rallies” focused on the campaign's ongoing legal efforts in numerous states across the country, according to a report by Axios and confirmed by Fox News.

Trump is also planning to use obituaries of people who allegedly voted but are actually dead as evidence of the voter fraud he's been claiming.

Follow below for more updates on the election legal fights. Mobile users click here

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election