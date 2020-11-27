Live Updates: Trump says he will leave office if Electoral College votes for Biden
President Trump said Thursday that he would leave office if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, while also promising to keep up with his legal fight.
Asked by a reporter following a teleconference with military troops on Thanksgiving if he would leave after an unsuccessful electoral college vote, he replied, “Certainly I will. ... You know that I will."
