Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Biden to visit State Department staff

Biden also expected to deliver virtual remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to visit the Department of State Thursday afternoon to speak with staff and meet with Secretary Antony Blinken.

Biden is also expected to deliver virtual remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, before press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters at 11:30 a.m.

Follow for more updates on the Biden White House. Mobile users click here.

2020 Presidential Election