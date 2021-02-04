LIVE UPDATES: Biden to visit State Department staff
Biden also expected to deliver virtual remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to visit the Department of State Thursday afternoon to speak with staff and meet with Secretary Antony Blinken.
Biden is also expected to deliver virtual remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, before press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters at 11:30 a.m.
