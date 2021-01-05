Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Live Updates: Biden criticizes Trump over coronavirus vaccine rollout

Last week Trump took aim at the states for the slow rollout

Fox News
President-elect Joe Biden blasted President Trump on Monday for what he described as a painfully slow administration rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Biden spoke in Atlanta as he campaigned with the two Democratic challengers on the eve of Georgia’s twin Senate runoff elections, which will decide whether Republicans keep their Senate majority. The former vice president said "it’s a shame what’s happening now" with the vaccine, charging that "this administration’s gotten off to a God-awful start."

Last week Trump took aim at the states for the slow rollout, tweeting, "The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!"

FAST FACTS

    • Biden also spotlighted the inability of Congress and the current administration to boost coronavirus relief checks to Americans from $600 to $2,000.
    • Biden on Monday joined Democratic Senate challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a drive-in rally just blocks south of downtown Atlanta.

