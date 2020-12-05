Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Biden says he will urge Americans to wear masks, take vaccine

Biden said he doesn't believe in a mask mandate

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday he will urge Americans to wear masks and take the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. 

    • Biden said he'll ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his presidency but doesn't plan on mandating it 
    • He said that Trump administration officials have “clued us in our their plan on how they plan to distribute the actual vaccine"

Once he becomes president, however, he won't try to issue a mask mandate, he told reporters. 

“I don't think it should be mandatory, I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power -- it's like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide,” he said.

He said Trump administration officials have “clued us in on their plan on how they plan to distribute the actual vaccine to the various states but there is no detailed plan that we’ve seen anywhere as to how do you get the vaccine out of a container and into an injection syringe into somebody’s arm. And it’s going to be very difficult for that to be done and it’s a very expensive proposition.”

