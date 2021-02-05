Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Biden will sign order to increase refugee admissions

Biden had promised to increase the number of refugees the U.S. brings in each year from 15,000 to 125,000.

Fox News
close
Breaking down Biden's plan to purge military of conservativesVideo

Breaking down Biden's plan to purge military of conservatives

Retired Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill and West Point graduate Jeremy Hunt weigh in on 'The Ingraham Angle'

President Biden announced Thursday he plans to increase refugee admissions into the US -- the latest significant shift in immigration policy in his administration.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden would be announcing orders, including "to build up a more robust capacity for the United States to accept refugees from around the world."

FAST FACTS

    • It marks the latest in a number of sweeping reforms to immigration by Biden that largely reverse the policies of his predecessor.
    • Biden has also stopped construction of the wall at the southern border and moved to strengthen protections for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Biden had promised to increase the number of refugees the U.S. brings in each year from 15,000 to 125,000. The Associated Press previously reported that Biden would fulfill that promise, which would increase the cap to more than eight times the level it is now.

Follow below for more updates on the Biden White House. Mobile users click here

2020 Presidential Election