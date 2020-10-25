Live Updates: Amy Coney Barrett's nomination advances toward Senate vote

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced her support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett during a floor speech in the Senate on Saturday, making it more likely that Republicans will have enough votes to confirm Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Republicans hold a 53-seat majority in the Senate. Only two Republicans -- Murkowski and Susan Collins of Maine -- have openly opposed moving on Barrett's nomination before the election. But with Murkowski's announcement Saturday, Republicans appear to have 52 solid "yes" votes in favor of confirmation.

That means Barrett will likely become President Trump's third appointee on the high court.

Murkowski's remarks came during a rare Saturday session as senators traded heated barbs over confirming Barrett just days before voters will decide whether Republicans will maintain control of the Senate and the White House.

A procedural vote is set for Sunday, with final confirmation expected Monday.

