Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett
Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett nomination moves to full Senate for vote

President Trump nominated Barrett a month ago to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the nation's highest court

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Amy Coney Barrett nomination amid Democratic boycottVideo

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Amy Coney Barrett nomination amid Democratic boycott

Fox News contributor Ken Starr explains the impact of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination after approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans on Thursday voted to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. 

Senators are scheduled to vote on Barrett's nomination Monday, a week before Election Day -- though Friday could see the first procedural vote in the process. 

Democrats on the panel boycotted Thursday's vote, forcing Republicans to bypass rules requiring two members of the minority party to be present. 

