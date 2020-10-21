Live Updates: 2020 presidential race revs up with Election Day less than two weeks away

The presidential race is entering the final stretch between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as Election Day is now less than two weeks away.

Both candidates are set to square off Thursday during a highly anticipated final debate in Nashville, Tenn.

Following a contentious previous debate Sept. 29, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) plans to mute the microphone of the other candidate whenever a candidate is delivering an initial two-minute response to his opponent.

Follow below for more updates on the 2020 presidential race. Mobile users click here.