Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws

Ken Paxton: Prosecutors 'have an obligation' to enforce the law

By Gabrielle Reyes | Fox News
close
‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws Video

‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws

Elected prosecutors operating outside the rule of law threaten the country's safety as a constitutional republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says.

Prosecutors who refuse to enforce abortion bans are like "little individual dictators," nullifying legislation passed by elected representatives, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News. 

"That's unconstitutional. That's wrong," Paxton said. "They have an obligation to enforce the laws that are in play."

HOW ARE PROSECUTORS ACTING LIKE ‘DICTATORS’? WATCH AG KEN PAXTON BELOW:

‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws Video

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Nearly 90 district attorneys and state attorneys general have vowed not to enforce abortion bans since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Over a dozen states have banned most abortions, while another five have set limits after a certain number of weeks.

Andrew Warren, a Florida prosecutor, was suspended of his duties by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, in part for refusing to enforce abortion laws.

Andrew Warren, a Florida prosecutor, was suspended of his duties by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, in part for refusing to enforce abortion laws. (REUTERS/Octavio Jones)

VIRGINIA COUNTY PROSECUTOR DECLARES IN NYT OP-ED THAT HE WILL REFUSE TO ENFORCE ABORTION LAWS

"When you nullify a whole broad swath of laws, which they are doing — from shoplifting to abortion to drugs — they're making up their own laws," Paxton, a Republican, told Fox News. "They're almost like little individual dictators or ruling governments that operate outside the law." 

WATCH BELOW TO HEAR PAXTON'S TAKE ON BIG TECH AND FREE SPEECH:

Elon Musk ‘wants free speech to reign on the internet’: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's a real serious threat to freedom in America," Paxton added, calling the situation "a breakdown of the rule of law" and of our "constitutional republic." 

More from Politics