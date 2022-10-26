‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws

Prosecutors who refuse to enforce abortion bans are like "little individual dictators," nullifying legislation passed by elected representatives, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News.

"That's unconstitutional. That's wrong," Paxton said. "They have an obligation to enforce the laws that are in play."

Nearly 90 district attorneys and state attorneys general have vowed not to enforce abortion bans since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Over a dozen states have banned most abortions, while another five have set limits after a certain number of weeks.

"When you nullify a whole broad swath of laws, which they are doing — from shoplifting to abortion to drugs — they're making up their own laws," Paxton, a Republican, told Fox News. "They're almost like little individual dictators or ruling governments that operate outside the law."

"That's a real serious threat to freedom in America," Paxton added, calling the situation "a breakdown of the rule of law" and of our "constitutional republic."