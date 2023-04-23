Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lindsey Graham
Published

Lindsey Graham snaps at CNN to stop ‘covering’ for Dems on late-term abortion: ‘Barbaric’

Graham says the Democratic Party's proposals on abortion are 'barbaric'

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Fox News' Shannon Bream on SCOTUS abortion pill case: 'Time is of the essence' Video

Fox News' Shannon Bream on SCOTUS abortion pill case: 'Time is of the essence'

Fox News' Shannon Bream reacts to the Supreme Court's abortion pill ruling, discusses Sen. Dick Durbin calling for Chief Justice John Roberts to testify before a Senate committee as well as her new book.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN host Dana Bash to "stop covering" for Democrats when discussing late-term abortion Sunday morning. 

"At 15 weeks you have a developed heart and lungs. And to dismember a child at 15 weeks is a painful experience, it's barbaric, it's out of line with the rest of the civilized world. Only North Korea and China allow abortion on-demand up to the moment of birth, except the Democratic Party," Graham said on CNN’s "State of the Union" on Sunday. 

"What the Democratic Party proposes on abortion is barbaric. Abortion up to the moment of birth, taxpayer-funded, I think is barbaric. I welcome this debate. I think the Republican Party will be in good standing to oppose late-term abortion like most of the civilized world," he added.

The comment came amid a discussion on former President Donald Trump’s campaign saying abortion is a state issue, while former Vice President Mike Pence recently said he does not agree with the Trump camp and that the country has an opportunity to "advance the sanctity of life" beyond just at the state level.

CANADIAN OFFICIAL SAYS GOVERNMENT WOULD 'WORK TO PROVIDE' ABORTION PILL TO AMERICANS IF BANNED IN US

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina

Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the media of "covering" for Democrats over pushes to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Bash responded to Graham’s comment: "Just for the record, Roe went up to viability. But I just want to button this up ..."

SUPREME COURT PRESERVES FULL ACCESS TO MEDICAL ABORTION PILL MIFEPRISTONE

"No, quit covering for these guys," Graham said as Bash continued speaking. "No, no, no you’re media. You keep covering for these guys. They introduced legislation that allowed abortion on-demand with taxpayer funded… up to the moment of birth. That was their position in Washington. That's the law they want to pass and nobody in your business will talk about it. It's barbaric."

Bash said she’s "not covering for anybody, and you know that," citing how when Democrats are on her show she asks them about their positions on late-term abortion. 

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Our adversaries don't respect Biden Video

"Well, just report the facts," Graham said. 

Bash redirected the interview back to Trump’s position that states should handle abortion laws, and asked if Graham agrees with his position. 

PRO-LIFE GROUPS PRAISE MISSISSIPPI FOR 8 NEW 'CULTURE OF LIFE' LAWS

"[Trump] said yesterday, I think at his speech in Iowa, that he opposes late-term abortion," Graham said. 

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump recently said abortion should remain a state issue, putting him at odds with some Republicans. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"Here's what I believe, that anybody running for president who has a snowball's chance in hell in the 2024 primary is gonna be with me, the American people and all of Europe, saying late-term abortions should be off the table. Seventy percent of people oppose late-term abortions. I am confident, over time, that's where our nominee will be. I am confident that no Democrat will answer the question of when do you draw a line? They never get challenged, and I welcome this debate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Should we be like China and North Korea, or should we be like Europe when it comes to late-term abortion?" he continued. 

More from Politics