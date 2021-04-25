Lindsey Graham not impressed by Biden's first 100 days: 'Russia and China are already pushing him around'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Fox News Sunday" that he is "not very impressed" with President Biden's first 100 days in office.

"During the campaign, he made us all believe Joe Biden would be the moderate choice. That court-packing was a bonehead idea. All of a sudden we have a commission to change the structure of the Supreme Court. Making D.C. a state, I think that’s a very radical idea that will change the makeup of the United States Senate. AOC said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations. That's all you need to know," Graham said on Sunday.

FOX NEWS POLL: THREE TIMES AS MANY SAY BORDER SECURITY WORSE UNDER BIDEN

"I'm not very impressed with the first 100 days," Graham said.

He also criticized the Biden administration's foreign policy.

"He's been a disaster on foreign policy. The border is in chaos, the Iranians are off the map, he's opening up negotiations with the Iranian regime and they haven't done a d--- thing to change," Graham said. "Afghanistan's going to fall apart. Russia and China are already pushing him around, so I'm very worried."

Graham's comments come as 46% of voters say U.S. border security is worse today than it was two years ago, compared with 15% who say it is better, according to the latest Fox News survey.

Meanwhile, President Biden is scheduled to give his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Graham's fellow senator from South Carolina, Tim Scott, will deliver the Republican response.

Graham criticized Senate Democrats for blocking Scott's police reform legislation last summer in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

"We would have police reform in the last Congress, but Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris made a conscious effort to block bringing up Tim Scott's reform bill," Graham said on Sunday. "They filibustered Tim Scott's bill because they didn't want Tim Scott and President Trump to get credit for it."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Qualified immunity is a big deal. If you want to destroy policing in America, make sure that every cop can be sued when they leave the house," he said. "There's a way to find qualified immunity reform. Take the cop out of it. My idea, along with Sen. Scott, is you can't sue the police officer, you sue the department if there's an allegation of civil rights abuse or constitutional rights abuse."

Graham said he and Scott hoped to achieve a bipartisan solution on the issue in May.

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.