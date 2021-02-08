Graham advises Senate to ‘pull back’ on impeachment to prevent ‘destruction of the presidency’

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will determine the future of America, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" Monday.

Democrat officials have pushed to hold the trial, even though many Republicans have dubbed their efforts unconstitutional now that Trump has left office

Graham pressed his colleagues to recognize the weight of the proceedings and the historical precedent their actions will set.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: To my colleagues tomorrow – there are 100 of us – what we do today is going to make history for the rest of the time America exists. What Democrats have done is basically declare war on the presidency itself. The impeachment in the House took place without a hearing, without one witness being called, and without a lawyer for the president of the United States. You can’t get a traffic ticket based on the procedures they used to impeach President Trump.

And we’re also impeaching a man who’s out of office. When you combine a snap impeachment with an impeachment of a president who’s out of office, you’re going to destroy the presidency itself. I know you hate Trump but please pull back before we set in motion the destruction of the presidency by never-ending impeachments based on lack of due process and [with] political retribution as the motive.

…

You’re about to set in motion an historical precedent that will put at risk every future president. You can be impeached in the future based on hatred – 50 hours, no witness, no hearing, no lawyer. You can be impeached after you leave office. George Washington, under this theory, could be impeached for owning slaves. We’re doing a lot of damage to the country because people hate Trump. Knock it off.