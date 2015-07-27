Liberal academics reject evolutionary science

Some people don't like to face facts. That's the conclusion I draw from an article in Psychology Today entitled "Evolutionary Psychology 2.0" by Glenn Geher, a psychology professor at the State University of New York at New Paltz. Geher describes how David Buss, a pioneer in this field starting back in 1999, produced research on "evolved behaviorial sex differences." Politically incorrect! Everyone knows that there are no differences in behavior between males and females except those imposed by The Patriarchy, etc., etc. Or at least that was the reaction in much of the academy.

In 2010 Geher and a student named Dean Gambacorta conducted a study on people who had "a strong resistance to accepting the idea of evolved behaviorial differences." Such people, they found, tend to be clustered in three groups: people who "are very politically liberal," people who "are academics (especially in the social sciences)" and people who "have no children." As you might expect there is considerable overlap between these groups. They are evidently the sort of people who believe that little boys and little girls would not behave differently if they were treated in equal ways. Give your boy a doll, your girl a truck. Of course parents who try this encounter resistance as strong as that shown by very liberal childless academics.

So in response Geher argues that evolutionary psychology should refashion itself in 2.0 form. "Perhaps the movers of the field need to re-market it a bit — emphasizing the fact that EP is NOT ALL ABOUT evolved behaviorial sex differences — research on that topic is simply a slice of EP."

In other words, avoid confronting liberal academics with facts they refuse to accept. So much for the idea that conservatives refuse to accept science while liberals always respect its findings. We can't have people believing things that are politically incorrect.

