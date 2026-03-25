White House warns Iran against balking at deal: Trump ready to 'unleash hell'

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The White House issued a stark warning to Iran on Tuesday, saying President Donald Trump is prepared to "unleash hell" if Tehran refuses to step back from its nuclear ambitions and its ongoing threats against the United States and its allies.

"President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the beginning of Wednesday's White House press briefing. "Iran should not miscalculate again. Their last miscalculation cost them their senior leadership, their navy, their air force and their air defense system.

"Any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime refused to understand. They have already been defeated and refused to come to a deal."

Leavitt said ongoing U.S. military operations, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, have severely weakened Iran's offensive capabilities. She claimed more than 9,000 targets have been struck, Iranian missile and drone attacks have fallen by about 90%, and much of Iran’s navy and air defense network has been destroyed.

Leavitt said the campaign is aimed at crippling Iran’s military infrastructure and securing the Strait of Hormuz, while also pressuring Tehran to return to talks. She added that Trump has temporarily delayed planned strikes on some energy targets to allow space for negotiations.

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Despite saying the president prefers peace, Leavitt warned that any further Iranian resistance would bring even heavier U.S. retaliation.