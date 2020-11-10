House minority leader says he did not speak with Biden

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he had not heard from President-Elect Joe Biden on Tuesday, despite Biden’s apparent claims he had spoken to both leaders of the chamber.

Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday that he had spoken with both leaders of the House, which would appear to indicate McCarthy and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as pointed out by Daily Caller Senior White House Correspondent Christian Datoc.

When asked whether he would be coordinating with Pelosi in regards to how she should consider engaging Republicans during the lame-duck session, Biden said he had “spoken to the leader” and he had spoken to “the minority leader in the House” about passing potential coronavirus relief legislation.

McCarthy’s office confirmed to Fox News that no such conversation had taken place.

There are questions over whether Biden may have misspoken, however, and meant Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

It has been widely reported that Pelosi and Schumer both called Biden to congratulate him on Saturday for his election victory.

A spokesperson for Biden’s team did not return Fox News’ request for comment to clear up his remarks.

