Lawmakers reveal top issues they want Trump to hammer home during joint address to Congress

One House Democrat wants Trump to explain how he will 'lower the cost of groceries'

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill who spoke to Fox News Digital revealed the issues they would like President Donald Trump to discuss during his address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech at 9 p.m. Tuesday to a joint session of Congress, meaning both members of the House and the Senate will convene at the U.S. Capitol to hear the president speak.

Democrat lawmakers said the president should focus on costs during the speech, and they hope he "keeps it short."

"The economy, how we’re going to lower the cost of groceries," Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., told Fox News Digital when asked what Trump should focus on.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said he hopes Trump "keeps it short, because he tends to keep it long-winded."

"Actually doing something that is going to help lower the cost of living for the American people, something he promised to do, but since he's become president, the cost of living has gone up for people," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass. "I hope he keeps it short, because he tends to keep it long-winded."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital that she had already heard the speech and that it is going to be "historic."

Rep. Nancy Mace told Fox that she has heard Trump's speech and that it is "historic."

"I've heard the speech. It's going to be incredible. It's going to be epic. It's going to be historic," Mace told Fox. "You will laugh. You will cry. And you'll question what the hell has been going on the last four years under the Joe Biden administration. The Democrats have lost their effing minds."

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., who voted to impeach Trump during his first term, said the president should focus on farmers, while Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., said the president should highlight "his vision for the country."

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., thinks the president should focus on the "promises made" and "promises kept" during his first month in the White House

Rep. Russell Fry said the president should highlight "his vision for the country."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Democrats are "not working with us at all" but that Trump has "got a great track record to celebrate" during his speech.  

Roy said he hopes to hear Trump talk about "what he's accomplished the past month," specifically the issue at the border.

Some Democrats, such as Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said they will not attend the president's speech, the first joint address of his second term.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

