Trump’s immigration crackdown sparks bipartisan call for asylum fixes, protection for longtime migrants

A bipartisan group of lawmakers fresh off an Arizona border tour said Tuesday Washington is deporting longtime illegal immigrants "who go to church on Sundays," instead of targeting cartels, pushing a moderate plan just weeks after President Donald Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" became law.

The push comes just weeks after Congress passed H.R. 1, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which funneled more than $140 billion into border walls and tougher security, detention beds, and thousands of new ICE and Border Patrol agents. But the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus said during a news conference the law did little to fix the asylum backlog or protect longtime illegal immigrants working in the U.S., a point Hill Democrats also flagged in the law.

"The problem solvers want to work together to do three things: to continue to secure the border, to fix the broken asylum system, and, No. 3, to address some of the concerns we have about our long-term residents that have been here for 10, 20, 30 years, who go to work six days a week, who go to church on Sundays," Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., said Tuesday. "So, we've gotta keep our eye on the product."

The caucus argued migrants are often pawns in cartel operations that charge $10,000 a head and use mass crossings to slip in drugs and trafficked children. While Trump and the majority of the House Republican Caucus applauded H.R 1's passage, the problem solvers argued a bipartisan, piecemeal approach stands a better chance than sweeping bills that may face the threat of collapsing under partisan pressure later on.

That Trump-backed package, signed on July 4, also steered billions toward detention capacity and new application fees while cutting access to taxpayer-funded healthcare and social benefits for illegal immigrants.

"This is not even about the president," Suozzi added. "The President is right that we need to deport violent criminals. But now there's too much focus being done on these interior deportations, which are breaking up families, which are raiding workplaces with guys in masks, and taking away from the success that we've had."

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., who immigrated to the U.S. as a child, agreed with Suozzi.

"When I talk about the American dream … we also have to protect those that have been here for a long time, and we want to make sure that we protect them as well," he said. "When our time here concludes, we want to point to several things on this issue, as opposed to saying we fought for this Big Beautiful Bill for 10 years, and it didn't really go anywhere."

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., co-chair of the caucus and a proponent of the DREAM Act, said immigration reform should use "brains when it comes to border security and using our hearts when it comes to immigration enforcement."

Trump's mass-deportation push is well underway: more than 139,000 people have already been deported, some to foreign prisons like El Salvador’s CECOT, and who were labeled gang-affiliated under the use of the Alien Enemies Act. In Chicago this month, the Trump administration launched "Operation Midway Blitz," which is targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records.