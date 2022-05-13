Law enforcement joins McCarthy for annual bike ride ahead of National Police Week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Capitol Police and other House Republicans rode bikes around Washington, D.C. ahead of National Police Week to celebrate those who serve.

"I want them to know that we support them, not just this week, but every single day," McCarthy told Fox News. "We're going to ride with them, share time with them and continue to support them."

The second annual Back the Blue Bike Tour, hosted by McCarthy's office, began at the Capitol and went through the National Mall with stops along different landmarks before ending at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

At the memorial, the House minority leader and other Republicans, including New York Reps. John Katko and Nicole Malliotakis, emphasized the importance of strong policing and honoring those who died in the line of service. McCarthy pointed out that more than 600 police officers died while serving in 2021.

"You're riding, feeling great, and then the somberness," he told Fox News. "You think about their children, the husband and wives who are left behind."

"It's a time that people come together as you stand here with other police officers throughout the country," McCarthy added. "We're honoring them today, but we should honor them each and everyday."

Last year, McCarthy established the American Security Task Force, which was intended to focus on border security and supporting law enforcement. Katko, who led the task force, met with police officers to develop crime-stopping solutions Republicans could implement if they gain control of Congress.

House Republicans established four priorities, shared exclusively with Fox News earlier this week: ensuring resourcing and funding for law enforcement, addressing recruitment issues, stopping violence against officers and penalizing progressive district attorneys.

"Those DA's who will not prosecute, who pick and choose … that's why we're watching the crime rise," McCarthy told Fox News. Top prosecutors in places like Los Angeles County and San Francisco have implemented policies that limit what crimes will be prosecuted.

The California Republican said crime issues seen around the country are also a result of attacks on officers.

"We shouldn't be defunding the police," McCarthy continued. "We should be supporting them, providing them more resources to be able to do their job."

