Largest LAPD union slams anti-Trump protest directives, says arrests 'should be a no-brainer' in altercations

FIRST ON FOX: After several Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were injured by rioters during anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles on Sunday and Monday, the department's largest union representing most rank-and-file officers hopes the "communication break-down" will be investigated.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Los Angeles Police Protective League said "the arrest of individuals that are attacking police officers should be a no-brainer for any competent incident commander."

"Apparently, that did not happen yesterday," they said.

"When those committing violence against anyone, let alone police officers, are allowed to masquerade as peaceful protesters, it sends the wrong message and crushes officer morale," the board said. "We hope this incident is investigated with the same vigor as past crowd control incidents were investigated and those that allowed officers to be attacked are held accountable."

Thousands of demonstrators protesting Trump's mass deportation program descended upon the streets of L.A. on Sunday and Monday, including clogging the 101 Freeway – one of the city's busiest roadways – as hundreds were detained amid scuffles, but later released.

Several altercations between officers and protesters took place, as some hurled objects at police who were equipped with non-lethal weapons and riot gear.

While no arrests were made on Monday, LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell said no stand-down order was given.

"The LAPD closely monitored the situation and the Incident Commander made decisions that prioritized public and officer safety," McDonnell said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, the incident commander on sight on Monday, Lillian Carranza, told Fox News Digital that "the minute officers were attacked it became an unlawful assembly." Carranza did not clarify whether she gave an order for officers to not make arrests.

"We are all for supporting the peaceful exercise of freedom of speech and assembly not when it turns violent," she said.

Part of the LAPD's "control objectives," as shared by Carranza, includes establishing "a visible, crowd-friendly law enforcement posture" and a "safe and secure arrival, and departure of participants when able." Protecting life, property and facilities, as well as taking action "regarding law violators," were also on the list.

"We don't dispute that the Chief didn't give a stand down order, it was the misguided incident commander that did, and we believe it put officers in danger," the LAPPL board's statement read in part. "The investigation of this incident should focus on where the communication break-down occurred and what needs to happen going forward to keep peaceful protesters and officers safe while also holding violent individuals accountable."

A source familiar with the incident also told Fox News Digital that multiple LAPD officers were "very frustrated" by Monday's directive and detailed confusion in the field.

Many of the protesters over the last two days could be seen carrying signs, waving Mexican and Central American flags and speaking out against Trump’s immigration policies.

"No human is illegal on stolen land," one sign read.

Another one read, "Fight ignorance, not immigrants."

Videos shared on social media show what appeared to be demonstrators spraying graffiti on the freeway walls and vandalizing at least one car that was stopped in the middle of the crowd.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 7,400 illegal immigrants nationwide in nine days amid its aggressive crackdown propelled by the new Trump administration. The agency also said it has placed nearly 6,000 ICE detainers.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mayor Karen Bass's office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.