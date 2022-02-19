LA Mayor Eric Garcetti blows off mask controversy: 'This isn't a real story'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti dismissed criticism he received for defying his city’s indoor mask mandate multiple times at NFL games by saying that the controversy "is not a real story."

"I was abiding by the county regulations, for instance at the Super Bowl I abided the whole time, you’re allowed to eat and drink with the mask off and I always gave people my face for a picture because that’s what they asked for," Garcetti told Fox Los Angeles. "I think that there’s real news out there and this isn’t a real story."

Garcetti continued, "My advice is, if you’re mayor, don’t take the mask off for the picture."

Garcetti, a Democrat, has faced backlash on social media after being spotted multiple times violating indoor mask mandates in California that were in place until this week. Many of those criticizing Garcetti pointed out that children in California are required to wear masks in schools, even outdoors, and expressed frustration that Garcetti has strongly advocated for mask wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first instance, Garcetti was photographed inside SoFi stadium in Los Angeles taking a maskless photograph with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson while the Los Angeles Rams played the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Garcetti earned even more ridicule after defending his actions by claiming that he holds his breath whenever he removes his mask to take photos.

Weeks later, Garcetti was spotted maskless again watching the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium along with throngs of other unmasked celebrities .

Garcetti’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.