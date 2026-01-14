LA County expands sanctuary status with 'ICE-free zones'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to begin drafting an ordinance that would establish "ICE-free zones" across county-owned and county-controlled properties.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in an announcement on her website that the motion she introduced with Chair Hilda Solis directs county counsel to return a draft to the board within 30 days.

"Los Angeles County will not allow our public property to be used by ICE to cause harm and to frighten people away from receiving services and support," Horvath said in a statement.

"Across this country, civil immigration enforcement has too often turned deadly, and that fear follows people into parks, clinics and public buildings. When residents are scared to seek care or show up in public spaces, something is deeply wrong," she explained. "We may not control federal enforcement everywhere, but we do control our own property. That is why we are taking action to ensure our public spaces remain safe, accessible and free from fear."

Her office said the proposal was prompted by a federal immigration enforcement operation carried out in October 2025 at Deane Dana Friendship Park and Nature Center in San Pedro, which temporarily disrupted public access and county operations.

If approved, the ordinance would bar the use of county-owned and county-controlled property from being used as staging areas, processing locations or operations bases for unauthorized civil immigration enforcement.

It would also require signage on county properties, establish a permit process for civil immigration enforcement activities and specify that criminal law enforcement and valid judicial warrants would still be permitted.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, in response to Horvath touting her motion passing, said on X, "Local jurisdictions cannot target and exclude federal agents from public spaces. Your county counsel should have explained that to you. We will use any public spaces necessary to enforce federal law.

"Anyone who attempts to impede our agents will be arrested and charged, including county employees. We have already charged more than 100 individuals for similar conduct," Essayli wrote. "Instead of making these meaningless motions, you should cooperate with federal law enforcement to help us target and remove criminal illegal immigrants."