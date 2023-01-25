Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

KY high schoolers can now apply to serve on Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council

Kentucky students would be able to provide insight and ideas regarding school safety, counseling, and mental health

Associated Press
Applications are now available for Kentucky high school students interested in serving on the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council.

The group meets monthly with Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass and Kentucky Department of Education staff to discuss how decisions made by officials affect students across the state.

"Over the past year, student voice has offered meaningful and deep insights into efforts regarding school safety, mental health, school counselor services and immediate needs following the significant flooding in eastern Kentucky," Glass said.

High school students can now apply and serve on Kentucky Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council. Applications are due by March 9.

The appointment is for one year, but consecutive appointments are possible if the student meets eligibility requirements. Students who have ideas and insights for improving public schools and student achievement are encouraged to apply.

Applications must be submitted online and are due by March 9.

