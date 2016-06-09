Krauthammer: Sanders' exit, planned meeting with Hillary, to be 'his own Appomattox'

Charles Krauthammer told viewers Thursday on “Special Report with Bret Baier” that after Bernie Sanders' planned meeting with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, he will officially “hand over his sword” and drop out of the race.

Krauthammer, a syndicated columnist and Fox News contributor, said Sanders’ exit will be a “carefully orchestrated” process.

The Vermont senator has met with President Obama and Vice President Biden in addition to the high-profile meetings he held on Capitol Hill with Democratic leadership.

Considered a political outsider in Washington, Sanders received a “royal reception” at the White House and on the Capitol Hill, Krauthammer said.

“He's never seen the inside of these institutions. The vice president and the president [and] leader of the Senate honor him. He then steps out and says I’ll be in [for] another week, which is a way of saying ‘I’ll be given a decent interval’,” he said.

Sanders made it clear he will participate in District of Columbia Democratic primary on June 14.

“And, he said he's going to meet with Hillary. That will be the point at which he formally hands over his sword and will have negotiated a quid pro quo inside his own Appomattox,” Krauthammer said, referring to the Civil War's historic conclusion when General Robert E. Lee surrendered to General Ulysses Grant in Virginia.