Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Keisha Lance Bottoms announces departure from White House role

Bottoms' position will be filled by former Columbia, South Carolina, mayor Stephen Benjamin

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

White House Office of Public Engagement Director Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday she would be stepping down after serving within the Biden administration since June.

Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, described her tenure in the White House as an "extraordinary season."

"Term ended in January 2022," she wrote in a tweet. "I didn’t take a break, planning to work hard for 6 months and relax over the summer. @WhiteHouse called again in June and I said, "I’ll stay just thru midterms in November." Months later this extraordinary season soon ends. Thanks family and @POTUS."

Bottoms opted not to run for re-election for Atlanta mayor in 2021. The Democrat was initially hired at CNN as a political commentator after her exit from the mayor's office, but later announced she would serve the Biden Administration beginning in June 2022.

White House Office of Public Engagement director Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday she would be stepping down.

White House Office of Public Engagement director Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday she would be stepping down. (Getty)

LAWMAKERS INVESTIGATE BUTTIGIEG FOR ‘APATHY’ IN THE FACE OF EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DISASTER

Bottoms revealed on Instagram that she joined the White House for what she believed to be a short-term assignment that ended up lasting longer.

"I had a WHOLE plan for how life would go after my term ended as Mayor, none of which included joining the White House," she wrote on Monday. "After saying yes to what I thought would be a short term assignment, I was asked to stay much longer. It has been a privilege to work alongside @potus, @vp, and an extraordinary team in making a difference. I am grateful for the sacrifice my family has made and for the opportunity to represent all of who we are and all our ancestors believed we could be."

Bottoms said she joined the White House for what she believed to be a short-term assignment that ended up lasting longer.

Bottoms said she joined the White House for what she believed to be a short-term assignment that ended up lasting longer. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

President Biden said in a statement that Bottoms "kept equity at the heart of our agenda, and continues to serve as the connective tissue between our Administration and everyday Americans who may not have a voice to reach Washington otherwise."

"I have leaned on Keisha as a close advisor with exceptional instincts, and I am grateful to her for serving our nation with honor and integrity. I wish her the best as she returns home to Atlanta to be with her family," the president wrote.

NEW HAMPSHIRE DEMOCRATIC REP. CHRIS PAPPAS BLASTS BIDEN OVER PRIMARY SCHEDULE SHAKEUP: 'TOTAL BETRAYAL'

Bottoms described her tenure in the White House as an "extraordinary season."

Bottoms described her tenure in the White House as an "extraordinary season." (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bottoms' vacated position as White House Office of Public Engagement director will be filled by former Columbia, South Carolina, mayor Stephen Benjamin. He served as mayor from 2010 to 2021, as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors from 2018 to 2019 and as president of the African American Mayors Association from 2015 to 2016.

More from Politics