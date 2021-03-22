Expand / Collapse search
Kayleigh McEnany: Biden must be asked ‘hard questions’ on border at first press conference

Former press secretary says the president should be confronted 'directly' and 'specifically' on border crisis

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
McEnany: Media must ask Biden 'really hard questions' at first presserVideo

McEnany: Media must ask Biden 'really hard questions' at first presser

Former White House press secretary joins 'Hannity' to preview Thursday's scheduled news conference

President Biden is set to hold his first formal press conference on Thursday, and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" that it’s imperative that he be pressed on the situation at the southern border. 

MCENANY: It's incredible what the Biden White House is able to get away with ... The press needs to ask these really hard questions of him, and I’m not just saying, you know, 'What are your thoughts on the border? That’s not a sufficient checking-of-the-box question.

"They need to ask him, 'You say you blame this on Trump. Explain to me specifically how this is Trump’s fault when, in fact, numbers came down when he took historic immigration action in 2019. And [now] they’ve gone up and they’re wearing Biden t-shirts, flying Biden flags and, on camera, citing that they’re coming here because of you. He needs to be confronted that directly and that specifically."

