Kavanaugh, Ford hearing live blog: Supreme Court nominee and professor testify on sexual assault accusations

Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday on the California professor's sexual assault allegations against the judge.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed during a house party in Maryland in the early 1980s, attempting to remove her clothes and putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. At the time of the alleged incident, Ford was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17, she said, adding that Kavanaugh was drunk.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford said. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied these claims, calling them "totally false and outrageous."

"We’re talking about an allegation of sexual assault. I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years there after," Kavanaugh said in an interview with Fox News.

Follow Fox News' live blog below. Mobile users click here.

Fox News' Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.