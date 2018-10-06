Kavanaugh confirmation sparks sharp reaction from celebrities

The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court drew sharp reactions from Hollywood celebrities.

The Senate on Saturday, in a 50-48 vote mostly along party lines, voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the nation’s highest court and he was sworn in as a justice hours later.

Kavanaugh’s nomination process has been plagued in recent weeks by sexual misconduct allegations made by three women. The first of them was Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of assaulting her at a party in high school and later testified on Capitol Hill about her claims. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him.

Comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on Saturday mentioned Ford in a tweet, saying “You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain.”

“You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote,” she continued.

Actor James Wood, however, showed his support for the new Supreme Court justice, tweeting “Justice. Kavanaugh. #winning”

Read on to see what other celebrities said:

Actor Jim Carrey took to Twitter, urging people to vote in the midterm elections to “avenge” Ford.

“Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon,” he tweeted.

Actress Kristy Swanson, in support of the vote’s outcome, tweeted: “Don't forget to crack open a beer and toast Supreme Court Judge Kavanaugh today! Because those of us that still believe in due process, WON.”

However, Chelsea Handler described it on Twitter as “another gross day in the history of our country,” adding that “the midterms are coming.”

“We are stronger than this bulls--t. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder,” she tweeted.

Kathy Griffin echoed that sentiment, tweeting: “What a terrible day in American history.”

Reese Witherspoon also took to Twitter, writing that she “Cant wait for November!”

Lena Dunham, meanwhile, responded simply with a broken heart emoji.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.