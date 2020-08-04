Kanye West files to be on presidential ballot in Wisconsin

Another day, another deadline.

Kanye West’s presidential run marched on Tuesday when he made the deadline to be on the ballot in the swing state of Wisconsin this November.

The rapper/producer has now filed paperwork in seven states in his quest to become the next Oval Office occupant: Oklahoma, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Vermont, West Virginia and now Wisconsin.

But West’s path to the White House will face a number of hurdles as he’s already missed the deadline to be on the ballot in South Carolina and a court in New Jersey ruled on Tuesday that the signatures on his petition to be on the ballot in the Garden State were invalid.

Election lawyer Scott Salmon had filed the challenge to West’s filing last week, accusing the rapper’s campaign of having invalid signatures.

“Literally every single signature on there came from the same person,” Salmon told Fox News. “Signatures that were clearly identical signatures where the signed name didn't match the printed name, where there was a first name but no last name, where it included a street address but, no town."

It remains to be seen whether he’ll make a push to get on the ballot in states like Ohio, with a Wednesday filing deadline.

The musician’s on-again, off-again presidential campaign has been roiled with controversy since the start as many people question his mental state following a number of inflammatory and embarrassing tweets and appearances in recent weeks.

Most recently, West called out abortion in the Black community and blasted his critics for getting so "concerned" about him crying over potentially aborting his first-born child.

"I cried at the thought of aborting my firstborn and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject," he tweeted on Friday.

His comments came after a viral campaign stop in which he cried while discussing how he and his wife apparently considered abortion. The emotional display prompted speculation about his psychological health while his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian West, posted a video discussing his struggle with bipolar disorder.