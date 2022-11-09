Kansas immigration hawk Kris Kobach wins comeback bid for attorney general

Kansas has elected a tough-on-crime immigration hawk as its new attorney general.

The Associated Press projects that Republican Kris Kobach has won his bid for Kansas attorney general against Democrat Chris Mann in the midterm election.

Kobach declared victory in central Topeka Tuesday before the race was called Wednesday.

The win completes a political comeback for the Republican who ran for governor of Kansas in 2018 but was defeated by current Gov. Laura Kelly.

Kobach is also known for his pro-police and tough-on-crime policies.

The Kobach campaign released a campaign ad last month advocating the use of capital punishment for "cop killers" and "mass murderers," but mistakenly included a clip of pro-golfer Tiger Woods' 2017 DUI arrest in the ad's footage.

