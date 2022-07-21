Kamala Harris, traveling in North Carolina, deemed Biden 'close contact' but no schedule changes: White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris is being considered a "close contact" to President Biden, who tested positive for COVID on Thursday morning, according to a White House official.

A White House official told Fox News there are no changes being made to Harris' schedule. She tested negative for COVID Thursday morning.

Harris was at the 2022 international meeting of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is taking Paxlovid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," Jean-Pierre said. "He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

Jean-Pierre added that Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative.

Fox News' Patrick Ward contributed to this report.