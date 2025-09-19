Kamala Harris says she 'had no idea' she 'pulled the pin on a hand grenade' with 'The View' answer about Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris noted that she was unaware that she had "pulled the pin on a hand grenade" with her response to a question while appearing on "The View" ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to an Associated Press report about the unsuccessful candidate's forthcoming book about her whirlwind 2024 White House campaign.

Asked whether she would have done anything differently than President Joe Biden, Harris replied by saying nothing "comes to mind" and adding that she had "been a part of … most of the decisions that have had impact."

"I had no idea I’d just pulled the pin on a hand grenade," Harris wrote in her book, "107 Days," which is slated for release on Tuesday, according to the AP — "my staff were besides themselves" regarding how she had handed a "gift to the Trump campaign," she noted, according to the outlet.

Harris explained in the book that she did not want to criticize the president or litigate matters on which they did not agree, according to the AP, but she did not grasp the extent to which her connection with Biden was holding back her presidential bid.

President Donald Trump decisively defeated Harris in the 2024 election, winning both the Electoral College and the popular vote.

"I could barely breathe," Harris wrote regarding her experience of learning that she had lost the White House contest to her Republican rival, the outlet reported. She kept asking, "My God, my God, what will happen to our country?"

Earlier this year, Harris announced that she had decided against mounting a 2026 California gubernatorial bid.

"In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor," she noted in a statement issued in late July. "But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."