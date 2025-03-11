Kamala Harris roasted for trying to tie love of Doritos to Big Tech innovation during AI conference

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was roasted for delivering another "word salad" on a public stage after trying to tie the "innovation" of Big Tech to her love of nacho cheese Doritos during an artificial intelligence conference.

"Kamala just tried to explain innovation and it is the dumbest thing I have ever heard," popular conservative X account End Wokeness posted to its account accompanied by a clip of Harris.

Harris attended the Human[X] AI conference Sunday in Las Vegas, which was billed as Harris' "first post-election address." She took the stage with Nuno Sebastiao, the CEO of data science company Feedzai.

Harris recounted that on the night of the Academy Awards, March 2, she had a hankering for nacho cheese Doritos chips and had them delivered to her house via DoorDash, according to clips of the interview on social media.

"We did DoorDash ’cause I wanted Doritos, and the red carpet part was about to start, and nobody wanted to leave to go to the grocery store," Harris said. "So it was DoorDash. … So I was willing to give up whatever might be the tracking of Kamala Harris’ particular fondness for nacho cheese Doritos for the sake of getting a big bag of Doritos as I watched the Oscars."

Sebastio weighed in that Harris was providing an example of "consumer behavior" to the audience, which is how businesses study the purchasing practices of consumers and how those practices are influenced by outside factors, such as cultural or social influence.

"But here’s the thing. At what point do we also uplift and highlight the consumer’s right to also expect — and you can debate with me if it should be a right — I think it should," she continued in the clip of the video. "To expect that the innovation would also be weighted in terms of solving their everyday problems, which are beyond my craving for Doritos, but about whatever — and I know the work is happening around — you know, scientific discoveries, for example. To cure long-standing diseases."

"But I’m going to throw out another one … I would love it if there would be an investment of resources in solving the affordable housing issue in America," she said. "Like help me with that. Help me with that."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office for comment on the conference and social media reactions but did not immediately receive a reply.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, shared a photo of Harris on the evening of the Academy Awards pouring a bag of Doritos into a bowl — ostensibly the bag she DoorDashed that evening.

Conservatives and critics lambasted Harris' recent "word salad" at the AI conference, mocking that her election loss to President Donald Trump "remains a mystery."

Harris' fondness for Doritos has frequently been in public view, including recounting that she ate "a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos" on election night 2016, as well as celebrating her love of the chips during a campaign stop at a Pennsylvania Sheetz convenience store in August.

"This is my go-to, the original, nacho cheese," Harris said during the stop.

The former vice president is reportedly in the midst of seriously considering a 2026 bid to run for California governor when Gov. Gavin Newsom's tenure comes to an end, Fox News Digital previously reported. She reportedly will make a decision on a potential run by the end of the summer.

Harris was repeatedly slammed by voters while in the vice president's office and on the 2024 campaign trail for delivering "word salads" while in public settings, including phrases such as "unburdened by what has been," "I really do, I love Venn diagrams," and singing "The Wheels on the Bus" nursery rhyme.