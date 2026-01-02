Expand / Collapse search
Second Amendment

US appeals court strikes down California's open-carry ban in major Second Amendment ruling

Ninth Circuit ruling affects 95% of state's population, cites 2022 Supreme Court precedent on firearm regulations

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
A federal appeals court on Friday struck down California’s ban on openly carrying guns across most of the state.

In a 2–1 decision, the San Francisco-based Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that California's ban on open carry in counties with more than 200,000 people — covering roughly 95% of the state’s population — violates the Second Amendment, according to Reuters.

U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, writing for the majority, said the ban conflicts with the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which requires gun regulations to be consistent with the nation’s "historical tradition of firearm regulation," Reuters reported.

NRA SUES CALIFORNIA OVER BAN ON GLOCK-STYLE FIREARMS: 'VIOLATES THE SECOND AMENDMENT'

U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke speaks in a video

U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke appears in a video released by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on March 20, 2025.  (9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals/Handout via REUTERS)

"The historical record makes unmistakably plain that open carry is part of this Nation’s history and tradition," VanDyke said. "It was clearly protected at the time of the founding and at the time of the adoption of the Fourteenth Amendment."

VanDyke also noted that California previously allowed residents to openly carry holstered handguns for self-defense without penalty until 2012.

CALIFORNIA’S CRACKDOWN ON ‘LESS-LETHAL’ WEAPONS SPARKS 2A LAWSUIT TARGETING NEWSOM ADMINISTRATION

Pistol hidden in belt

FILE PHOTO: A pistol is concealed in a belt. (iStock)

"That changed only when California enacted its urban open-carry ban barely over a decade ago in 2012," he said. "In doing so, California joined a tiny minority of states to have adopted such severe restrictions on open carry."

The decision overturned part of a 2023 ruling by a lower court that had dismissed a lawsuit filed in 2019 by gun owner Mark Baird, while rejecting his challenge to open-carry licensing in smaller counties, according to Reuters.

FEDERAL APPEALS COURT RULES CALIFORNIA AMMUNITION BACKGROUND CHECKS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

No Firearms sign

Sign with text reading "No Firearms Allowed on this Property" on a retail store in San Ramon, California, on July 21, 2019.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

In October, the National Rifle Association (NRA) and other gun groups said they were suing California over the state's ban on Glock-style guns with features known as switches that allow them to be converted to fully automatic weapons.

The NRA was joined by the Firearms Policy Coalition, Second Amendment Foundation, Poway Weapons & Gear, and two NRA members in challenging the state's ban.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

