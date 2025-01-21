Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Kamala Harris mocked online for another 'word salad' about 'community' during fire department visit

'A community is a community. Of people. Write that down, please,' one author joked

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris tries to define what it means to win Video

Kamala Harris tries to define what it means to win

Vice President Kamala Harris gave her definition of what it means to win at the National Action Network.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris inspired some ridicule online after she offered a "word salad"-esque statement about the nature of "community" as she spoke to firefighters in California.

After her tenure as vice president ended Monday, Harris visited the Los Angeles Fire Department in Altadena and spoke to the media.

"As I said to these courageous and extraordinary firefighters, you know moments of crisis really do reveal the heroes among us," she said. "We went and visited World Central Kitchen. I mean, the volunteers who were there, some of them who lost their own homes, are there doing the work of taking care of perfect strangers, who, in the face of that stranger, they see a neighbor."

She went on to say, "These are folks who understand the strength and the value of community, which is everyone coming together with a shared sense of purpose and identity as a community of people."

Harris speaks to the media

Former Vice President Harris speaks to the media as she visits with firefighters in her home state. (Fox 11 Los Angeles YouTube channel)

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

Harris was mocked numerous times during her time as vice president for her penchant for repetitive statements or "word salads," such as declaring, "I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community." In a similar statement at another event, she noted, "community banks are in the community." 

Her critics across social media. were quick to mock her once again for her latest world salad.

"A community is a community. Of people. Write that down, please," author Rob Jenkins quipped sarcastically.

Paul A. Szypula, a former U.S. Senate candidate and conservative commentator, tweeted, "Kamala is reminding America why she is now unemployed."

"She might be gone from DC, but remember: Somewhere in the world, someone is being subjected to Kamala's 'Deep Thought' word salads," radio host Jay Weber joked.

Wall Street Journal film critic Kyle Smith wrote, "unemployed person has thoughts on a matter that happened 3000 miles from where she was."

CALIFORNIANS 'ANGRY' AMID DEVASTATING WILDFIRES, ASKING WHERE HIGH TAX DOLLARS WENT: LOCAL RESEARCHER

Helicopter over wildfires

A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She's not dealing with this too well," political commentator David Freeman suggested. "In a short time she will be completely irrelevant."

Townhall columnist Derek Hunter asked, "Haven’t these people suffered enough?" 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.