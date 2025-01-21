Kamala Harris mocked online for another 'word salad' about 'community' during fire department visit

Former Vice President Kamala Harris inspired some ridicule online after she offered a "word salad"-esque statement about the nature of "community" as she spoke to firefighters in California.

After her tenure as vice president ended Monday, Harris visited the Los Angeles Fire Department in Altadena and spoke to the media.

"As I said to these courageous and extraordinary firefighters, you know moments of crisis really do reveal the heroes among us," she said. "We went and visited World Central Kitchen. I mean, the volunteers who were there, some of them who lost their own homes, are there doing the work of taking care of perfect strangers, who, in the face of that stranger, they see a neighbor."

She went on to say, "These are folks who understand the strength and the value of community, which is everyone coming together with a shared sense of purpose and identity as a community of people."

Harris was mocked numerous times during her time as vice president for her penchant for repetitive statements or "word salads," such as declaring, "I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community." In a similar statement at another event, she noted, "community banks are in the community."

Her critics across social media. were quick to mock her once again for her latest world salad.

"A community is a community. Of people. Write that down, please," author Rob Jenkins quipped sarcastically.

Paul A. Szypula, a former U.S. Senate candidate and conservative commentator, tweeted, "Kamala is reminding America why she is now unemployed."

"She might be gone from DC, but remember: Somewhere in the world, someone is being subjected to Kamala's 'Deep Thought' word salads," radio host Jay Weber joked.

Wall Street Journal film critic Kyle Smith wrote, "unemployed person has thoughts on a matter that happened 3000 miles from where she was."

CALIFORNIANS 'ANGRY' AMID DEVASTATING WILDFIRES, ASKING WHERE HIGH TAX DOLLARS WENT: LOCAL RESEARCHER

"She's not dealing with this too well," political commentator David Freeman suggested. "In a short time she will be completely irrelevant."

Townhall columnist Derek Hunter asked, "Haven’t these people suffered enough?"