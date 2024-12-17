Kamala Harris laughs at her own 'the context in which you exist' word salad: 'Yeah, I did that'

Even Vice President Kamala Harris was laughing at her own word salads during a post-election speech Tuesday.

As many of her supporters still reel from her defeat in November, Harris urged an audience of young people to "stay in the fight" during a visit to Prince George’s Community College in Maryland.

"I ask you to remember that this struggle is not new. It goes back nearly 250 years to Lexington and Concord," the vice president told the audience. "Generation after generation, it has been driven by those who love our country, cherish its ideals and refuse to sit passive while our ideals are under assault. … This fight now, it continues with you. You are its heirs."

Harris told her audience, with a knowing smile, "I ask you to remember the context in which you exist." She paused and nodded, "Yeah, I did that. Uh huh," then laughed.

She seemed to be referencing a previous word salad her campaign had embraced: "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

Social media users were quick to mock the vice president.

"She's in on the joke now, but that doesn't render it less of a joke," National Review senior writer Noah Rothman noted.

Political commentator Collin Rugg shared a video and wrote with apparent sarcasm, "I must say, this was impressive," sarcastically referring to her words as "profound comments."

Juanita Broaddrick replied, "She should be forced to sit in a room alone and watch her own videos. She has the intelligence of dirt."

Rugg added, "This is the woman that 75M Americans wanted to send to negotiate with world leaders like Putin and Xi. Extremely concerning."

"Your 2028 frontrunner, everyone!" Fox News contributor Joe Concha joked.

Steve Milloy of Junk Science implored followers, "If you have not thanked @realDonaldTrump today for saving us from this, please do so."

"The context in which I exist is one in which your existence is casting a pall on my existence and yet I feel unburdened by what was or will be," New York Post columnist John Podhoretz quipped. "Que Sera Sera."

National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker joked, "Right now, that context where I exist is where you will be unemployed in a month or so."

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock encouraged social media users to "Imagine being a young Democrat staffer laid off right before the holidays because bad campaign budgeting and seeing this."