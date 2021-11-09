Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Published

Kamala Harris delivers remarks at left-wing donor summit focused on CRT

The summit comes as the Democratic Party reels from a bruising election loss in Virginia

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris was slated to deliver pre-recorded remarks Tuesday at a virtual summit for the Democracy Alliance, a network of liberal megadonors founded in part by billionaire George Soros.

A source familiar with Harris' schedule confirmed to The Washington Post that she was slated to speak to the group of wealthy donors for the two-day "Saving Our Democracy Donor Summit." The story was first reported by Puck News.

Issues of critical race theory were reportedly on the agenda for this year's summit, which comes as the Democratic Party reels from a bruising loss in last week's gubernatorial election in Virginia.

George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management LLC, pauses while speaking at an event on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Founded in 2005, the Democracy Alliance has publicly claimed there is an "unprecedented right-wing assault on democracy," and members must donate at least $100,000 to certain liberal groups.

Harris follows in the footsteps of President Biden, who also addressed the group in 2011 when he was vice president.

KAMALA HARRIS TO ADDRESS MIGRANT, REFUGEE ISSUES DURING PARIS VISIT

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris laughs after answering a question from the press after speaking during an event on high-speed internet access in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex on June 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Harris' remarks come as she makes her first European trip as vice president, during which she will be meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as the Biden administration attempts to mend a rift in the wake of France being excluded from U.S.-Australia deal on nuclear-powered submarines.

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at La Villa Bonaparte in Rome, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

While in Paris, Harris is also expected to address the plight of migrants and refugees, though her talks will have little to do with the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a report.

Neither Harris' office nor representatives for the Democracy Alliance responded to Fox News' request for comment in time for publication.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.

