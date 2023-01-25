Did Kamala Harris deliberately omit 'life' when referencing the Declaration of Independence? Americans react

Lone Star state residents and visitors weighed in on Vice President Kamala Harris omitting the right to life while paraphrasing the Declaration of Independence during a Sunday speech promoting abortion access.

"It's shocking. I personally consider it to be anti-God sentiment," Barbara, of North Dakota, told Fox News. "Kamala Harris omitting ‘life’ is saying that children do not have the right to life."

But Nicolas, of Waco, disagreed.

"It probably was something that wasn't intentional," he told Fox News. "’Cause usually I will forget something that I'm supposed to say. That could happen to anybody."

During Harris' Tallahassee speech, which marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the vice president criticized Republicans and pro-life legislation. Since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling last summer, 13 states have banned most abortions while an additional five have set limits after a certain number of weeks.

Melina, of Waco, said she believed Harris chose to exclude the word "life" when paraphrasing the historic passage.

"I think it was intentional," she told Fox News. "I'm pretty sure she didn't want to say it: Life."

But Robert, an Austin resident, wasn't so sure.

"We don't know someone's intentions to do something," he told Fox News. "If she meant to do it, I guess it's taboo, you know? It's very horrible."

In her speech, Harris said, "we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness." But the full quote the vice president references also lists life as an unalienable right.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness," the Declaration of Independence reads.

"It could have been a slip. It could have been on purpose. I don't know," Bleu, of Austin, told Fox News.