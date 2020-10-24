Kamala Harris caught on hot mic checking rally location: 'Are we in Cleveland?'

A hot mic appeared to catch Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris checking her location before addressing supporters Saturday.

“Are we in Cleveland?” she was heard quietly asking an aide before yelling to supporters, “Hey, Cleveland, it’s Kamala!”

Video of the incident circulated widely on social media, with retweeters including Eric Trump, son of the president.

HARRIS: VOTING FOR PRESIDENT IS ABOUT 'HONORING ANCESTORS' WHO FOUGHT FOR CIVIL RIGHTS

Harris rescheduled the Cleveland trip after canceling a week earlier in reaction to a staffer testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Cleveland.com.

During the visit, Harris urged supporters to vote in large numbers, stressing the struggles of the middle class due to the coronavirus pandemic and what she said was the president stoking racial tensions.

In her remarks, Harris also overstated the U.S. death toll of the virus, saying it had killed "over 220 million" Americans instead of the actual tally of around 224,000.

KAMALA HARRIS RESCHEDULES CLEVELAND TRIP AS TRUMP GAINS IN OHIO POLLS

"You are going to make the difference!" she told supporters, according to WKYC-TV in Cleveland. "You are going to make the decision about your future, about your family's future. It is through the voice of your vote, and you have the power. The power is with the people, and you know that. That's why you're standing in this line today, and I just came to say thank you!"

Biden, meanwhile, held a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday while former President Obama stumped for the Democratic ticket in Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump made stops in Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Ohio and Vice President Mike Pence spoke to voters in Florida.