Harris, Buttigieg, other Dem hopefuls court key Black leaders at Sharpton convention

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It's only 2026, but the first major cattle call of potential Democratic presidential contenders in the 2028 White House race is underway.

Eight Democrats who may launch presidential campaigns are speaking in New York City at the National Action Network’s 35th Anniversary Convention.

The gathering, hosted by the civil rights organization's founder, the Rev. Al Sharpton, gives White House hopefuls an opportunity to speak directly to an influential group of Black leaders and activists who are key players in the Democratic Party's base.

Govs. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Wes Moore of Maryland, along with Rep. Ro Khanna of California, spoke over the past two days, while Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are scheduled to appear Saturday.

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On Friday, two veterans of former President Joe Biden's administration are in the spotlight: former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the convention’s biggest draw, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The preseason moves in the next race for the Democratic presidential nomination have been underway for a year, with the potential contenders making stops in the early voting nominating states, such as New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada, and Iowa, as well as in other key electoral battlegrounds.

The showdown for the 2028 Democratic nomination is expected to draw a crowded and competitive field.

"We have a pretty good bench. In fact, you’ve invited so many of them to come right here, they’ve been on this stage, or they’re going to be," Pritzker told Sharpton on Thursday.

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Sharpton said earlier this week that when it comes to the potential contenders, he wants to "know what their vision is now, and what they’re doing now. So I’ve invited all of the people that could run."

Black voters have long played a very influential role in Democratic Party presidential politics.

Case in point: the 2020 White House race.

After fourth and fifth place finishes in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, a battered and bruised Joe Biden finished a distant second to Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Nevada caucuses.

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But a major backing from Black voters fueled Biden's landslide victory in the next contest, the South Carolina primary, which launched him towards the Democratic nomination and eventually the White House.

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The Republican National Committee (RNC) is giving thumbs down to the White House hopefuls appearing at Sharpton's confab.

"Democrats are kicking off the 2028 primary by parading Kamala Harris and a roster of failed governors trying to outrun their own records," RNC national press secretary Kiersten Pels told Fox News.

Fox News' Alexis McAdams contributed to this report