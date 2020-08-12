Joe Concha on Kamala Harris media coverage: Biden campaign 'couldn't write the narrative any better'

The mainstream media's coverage of Sen. Kamala Harris, who was picked on Tuesday by Joe Biden as his running mate in the Democratic ticket, shows "how much the scales are tipped in this election," said The Hill's media reporter Joe Concha on Wednesday.

"This is the media trying to paint a narrative that the Biden campaign couldn't write any better if it tried," Concha said on "Fox & Friends First."

BIDEN VP PICK HARRIS PROMOTED GROUP THAT PUT UP BAIL FOR ALLEGED VIOLENT CRIMINALS

While The New York Times labeled Harris a "pragmatic moderate" in its tweet alerting Biden's choice, Concha pointed out that the government watchdog GovTrack.us labels her as the "most liberal Senator" -- further to the left than Sen. Bernie Sanders, Concha said, because she has "no bipartisan legislative achievements to her name in all of her time in the Senate."

"She also backs the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, health care for undocumented immigrants, so this is not somebody that you can call a 'pragmatic moderate,' you can't even call her a moderate in these situations," Concha told host Todd Piro, adding, "She represents California, not exactly a place swimming with pragmatic moderates."

KAMALA HARRIS’ DRIFT LEFT BECOMES TARGET AS GOP AIMS TO DEFINE DEM TICKET AS ‘RADICAL’

A group called "We Have Her Back" warned last week it will "monitor [election] coverage and we will call out those we believe take our country backward with sexist and/or racist coverage. As we enter another historic moment, we will be watching you."

Concha called it "working the refs," adding it "feels more like a threat."

"It seems that any criticisms, including past actions of Kamala Harris, past statements, or even her qualifications will automatically, and in more than a few cases, be characterized as sexist or racist or both, even if sex or race isn't broached," Concha stated.

"That's how you shut down criticism, right?" he added. "By labeling a person, or in this case, a journalist, who may just be asking tough questions or analyzing Kamala Harris's record as I just did, as sexist or racist.

"And you know what?" Concha said, "in an era of cancel culture and the woke mob basically dictating content at places like The New York Times, Todd, it just might work believe it or not."