Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of former President Trump and daughter of Donald Trump Jr., made the decision to speak at the Republican National Convention after her grandfather survived a brush with death last week.

"She called me on Monday and just said, ‘You know, I feel really strongly about this, I want to speak at the convention,'" said Trump Jr., who appeared alongside Kai on "The Story With Martha MacCallum" Thursday. "I’m like, are you sure? That’s not an easy first speech venue, and she’s like, ‘I’m sure.’"

During her appearance on "The Story," Kai reflected on her speech, which was one of the highlights of a packed Wednesday night at the convention in Milwaukee, as well as her relationship with her grandfather.

"I spend a lot of time with him," she said. "I see him every single weekend at the golf course."

The former president’s granddaughter argued that the image of Trump in the media is not "really him," arguing that to her, he’s just a "normal grandpa."

"He gives us whatever we want, he’s always looking out for us, he always wants to know how we're doing," she said. "So it’s frustrating when you see people putting him as an image that he’s not."

Kai also reflected on the terrifying moments after she received news that her grandfather was the target of an assassination attempt, recounting that it took roughly 90 minutes to find out he was OK. Nevertheless, she expressed pride in how her grandfather handled the moment.

"It was very heartbreaking… such a sad moment," she said, adding that she had "never seen anything like" the iconic scene of Trump getting up and pumping his fist in the aftermath of the shot that grazed his ear.

"I thought it was amazing and so strong, and you can’t fake that in the moment at all," she said of the scene. "That means he truly cares, and he’s fighting for America."

As for her plans now, Kai said she hopes to one day be a professional golfer.

"That’s really my goal, and I’m working every day toward that," she said.