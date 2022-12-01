Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department
Published

Justice Department subpoenas filmmaker who documented Jan. 6, interviewed Trump

Alex Holder previously subpoenaed for similar materials by House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 riot

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The Department of Justice is subpoenaing a filmmaker who was documenting the Trump family around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots. 

Officials with the Justice Department have issued a subpoena to Alex Holder — a British filmmaker — for all footage related to "Unprecedented," a movie he was crafting at the time of the riots.

TRUMP FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST JAN. 6 COMMITTEE IN ATTEMPT TO BLOCK SUBPOENA

Rioters loyal to then-President Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rioters loyal to then-President Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Holder reportedly shot interviews with Trump and his inner circle both before and after the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

"In accordance with the attached definitions and instructions, you, Alex Holder, are hereby required to produce the following items in your possession, custody, or control: Any raw footage you or your colleagues took in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021," the subpoena, first reported by Politico, states.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE SUBPOENAS FILMMAKER WHO HAD 'EXTENSIVE ACCESS' TO TRUMP: REPORT

Alex Holder attends Vox Media's Code Conference on Sept. 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

Alex Holder attends Vox Media's Code Conference on Sept. 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Holder's filming of "Unprecedented" provided him with unique access to then-President Trump, his family and his staff.

Holder was previously subpoenaed for the same materials by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots in June of this year.

He complied quickly with the previous House Committee subpoena, saying in a statement, "When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress."

Former President Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Nevada, on Oct. 8, 2022.

Former President Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Nevada, on Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)

He added, "As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately. We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for, and we are fully cooperating."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

