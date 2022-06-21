Jan. 6 committee subpoenas filmmaker who had 'extensive access' to Trump: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Select Committee investigating January 6 has subpoenaed a documentary filmmaker who had "extensive access" to former President Donald Trump's White House and campaign.

The committee subpoenaed filmmaker Alex Holder last week, Politico reported Tuesday. Holder reportedly shot interviews with Trump and his inner circle both before and after the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The committee will seek footage from those interviews, as well as raw footage of the January 6 attack itself and footage of Trump campaign and administration officials discussing election fraud, according to Politico.

The subpoena calls for information relating to Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

News of the subpoena comes days after the committee sought to speak with Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas says she looks forward to the opportunity to "clear up misconceptions" the Jan. 6 committee holds.

The committee seeks to interview her regarding email conversations she had with Trump lawyer John Eastman, who pushed Trump toward claims that Pence could refuse to certify the 2020 election results.