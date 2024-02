A California federal judge on Monday denied a bail release to ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who stands accused of lying about the Biden family's business ties.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright ordered that Smirnov would remain in detention ahead of his trial, concurring with prosecutors who argued he presented a high flight risk. Lawyers for Smirnov argued that he had already invested significant funds into his efforts to defeat the charges, indicating he had no intention to flee.

"He didn’t try to run. He didn’t try to move money," defense lawyer David Chesnoff said of Smirnov's conduct in recent days.

Wright was unconvinced, however, telling Smirnov that he was "not satisfied there are conditions … that will satisfy my concern whether you will flee the jurisdiction."

Prosecutors pointed to Smirnov's wide range of connections and a bank account held under his girlfriend's name that contains $3.7 million.

"He cannot be trusted," prosecutor Leo Wise told Judge Wright.

The defense countered that they were willing to pay for 24/7 private security to ensure Smirnov did not flee. They also committed to renting an apartment in Los Angeles for the duration of the trial, rather than returning to his home in Las Vegas, but the judge dismissed the effort.

Smirnov, 43, has been transferred to California from Nevada for his trial. Prosecutors have charged him with peddling lies "that could impact U.S. elections," highlighting his alleged lies about a supposed multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving the Bidens and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Prosecutors say Smirnov falsely told his handler that Burisma executives paid then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter $5 million each around 2015. The claim became a part of the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.

He is charged with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record. The charges were filed in Los Angeles .

Fox News' Louis Casiano and David Spunt contributed to this report.