Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Judge grants DOJ protective order, bars Trump from disclosing alleged evidence in classified documents case

Miami federal judge bars Trump from sharing materials with public or media

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Jack Smith's 'obviously a real political partisan': Jason Chaffetz Video

Jack Smith's 'obviously a real political partisan': Jason Chaffetz

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss commentary by former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, R., regarding Special Counsel Jack Smith and the fallout following the Trump indictment.

A federal judge Monday granted the Justice Department a protective order on its evidence provided to former President Donald Trump and his defense team in the classified documents case. 

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago, granted a protective order on discovery Monday sought by the Justice Department. 

The order states discovery materials must be maintained in the custody and control of defense counsel. 

"Defense counsel shall store the Discovery Materials securely with labels that make it clear that the materials are subject to the Order. Electronic materials or copies of the Discovery Materials shall be stored in the same manner.," the order said.

It requires that Trump only have access to discovery materials under the "direct supervision of defense counsel or a member of the defense counsel's staff."

DEMOCRAT SLAMMED AFTER ACCIDENTALLY SAYING TRUMP 'NEEDS TO BE SHOT' BEFORE QUICKLY CORRECTING HERSELF

Trump shakes hands with supporter on campaign trail

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

He is allowed to take notes on the discovery materials, but counsel must securely store those notes afterward. 

The judge agreed with the government that discovery materials "shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court." 

A knowing violation of the order by defendants, defense counsel, and authorized persons may result in contempt of court or other civil or criminal sanctions, Reinhart wrote.

"Within 90 days of the conclusion of all stages of this case, including all related appeals, all Discovery Materials and all copies thereof shall be destroyed by Defense Counsel or returned to the United States, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. The Court may require a certification as to the disposition of any such materials," the protective order said.

Defendants and defense counsel are also barred from disclosing discovery materials or their contents directly or indirectly to any person or entity other than persons employed to assist in the defense, persons who are interviewed as potential witnesses, counsel for potential witnesses, and other "Authorized Persons" to whom the Court may authorize disclosure. Defense must provide the authorized person with a copy of protective order and that person must sign an agreement to the restrictions not to share the information. 

trump supporters outside Miami courthouse

Police line the street as former President Donald Trump departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump was indicted in a classified documents case in the Southern District of Florida. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

TRUMP ADDRESSES SUPPORTERS IN NJ AFTER ENTERING 'NOT GUILTY' PLEA IN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS CASE 

The order defines discovery materials as "All non-classified discovery produced by the United States to the Defendants in preparation for, or in connection with, any stage of this case," and says that they "may be used by the Defendants and Defense Counsel… solely in connection with the defense of this case, and for no other purpose, and in connection with no other proceeding, without further order of this Court." 

On June 8, 2023, a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida returned a 38-count indictment charging Trump and Waltine Nauta. 

Trump is charged with unlawfully retaining national defense information, while Trump and Nauta are charged jointly with conspiring to obstruct justice, obstructing justice, concealing a document in a federal investigation in connection to a "false statements concealment scheme," and making false statements.

Jack Smith

Special Counsel Jack Smith has promised a speedy trial for the former president and noted defendants are presumed innocent. (Fox News screenshot/AP Photo)

In requesting the protective order Friday, Special Counsel Jack Smith noted, "The materials also include information pertaining to ongoing investigations, the disclosure of which could compromise those investigations and identify uncharged individuals,"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a result, the government proposes protections against the dissemination of discovery materials and the sensitive information that they contain," the request added.

The DOJ said in its motion that federal prosecutors conferred with Trump and Nauta, "who have no objections to this motion or the protective order." 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

More from Politics